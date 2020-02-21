PAN Vs BAR Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Barcelona have made a positive start to the Turkish Airlines Euro League this season and find themselves at third position in the League standings after playing 24 games. Meanwhile, Panathinaikos are sixth in the league and will face a tough game against their Spanish opponents on Saturday morning (IST). Barcelona are on a five-match winning streak and will look maintain that run against their Greek counterparts. You can play the PAN vs BAR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PAN vs BAR Dream11 prediction and squad details.

PAN vs BAR game details

PAN vs BAR Dream11 top picks

PAN vs BAR Dream11 prediction - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens squad

Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil

PAN vs BAR Dream11 prediction - Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic

PAN vs BAR Dream11 match schedule

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Kick-Off: 1:00 AM IST

Venue: O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall

PAN vs BAR Dream11 team

Point-guards: T Rice

Shooting-guards: J Fredette, A Abrines

Small-forwards: I Papapetrou, A Hanga

Power-forwards: N Mirotic

Centre: G Papagiannis, B Davies

PAN vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Barcelona start as favourites to win against Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in their Euro League clash.

Note: Please keep in mind that the PAN vs BAR Dream11 team made with our own analysis. The PAN vs BAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

