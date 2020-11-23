PAN Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga Live

Quick links:
Partizan NIS (PAN) will face Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (BEL) in the upcoming game of ABA Liga on Monday night, November 23 (Nov 24 in India) at 1:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade. Here is our PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAN vs BEL Dream11 team.
Partizan NIS are currently at the fifth spot of the ABA Liga standings with 11 points. Marcus Paige and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning 4 and losing 3. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade, on the other hand, are ruling the charts with 14 points and an undefeated 7-0 winning streak in the competition.
Eric Mika, Codi Miller-McIntyre, Rade Zagorac, Marcus Paige, Nemanja Dangubić, Nemanja Gordić, Stefan Janković, Ognjen Jaramaz, Braian Alexander Angola-Rodas, Novica Veličković, Nikola Janković, Rashawn Thomas, Uroš Trifunović, William Mosley
Johnny O'Bryant, Taylor Rochestie, Langston Hall, Corey Walden, Jordan Loyd, Aleksa Uskoković, Dejan Davidovac, Branko Lazić, Duop Reath, Aleksa Radanov, Ognjen Dobrić, Marko Simonović, Marko Jagodić Kuridža, Boriša Simanić, Ognjen Kuzmić, Emanuel Terry
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade are the favourites to win the game.
Game Day ⚫⚪⚫⚪— KK Partizan NIS (@PartizanBC) November 23, 2020
🏆 @ABA_League Round 8️⃣
🆚 @kkcrvenazvezda
📅 23.11.2020.
🕔 21:00
📍Hala sportova "Ranko Žeravica"
📺 @arenasport_tv
Napred #KKPartizan! #ABALiga pic.twitter.com/LZ531mtMhg
