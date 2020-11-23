PAN Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga Live

Partizan NIS (PAN) will face Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (BEL) in the upcoming game of ABA Liga on Monday night, November 23 (Nov 24 in India) at 1:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade. Here is our PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAN vs BEL Dream11 team.

PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: PAN vs BEL Dream11 team and preview

Partizan NIS are currently at the fifth spot of the ABA Liga standings with 11 points. Marcus Paige and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning 4 and losing 3. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade, on the other hand, are ruling the charts with 14 points and an undefeated 7-0 winning streak in the competition.

PAN vs BEL live: PAN vs BEL schedule

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 1:30 am IST

Venue: Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia

PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Partizan NIS squad

Eric Mika, Codi Miller-McIntyre, Rade Zagorac, Marcus Paige, Nemanja Dangubić, Nemanja Gordić, Stefan Janković, Ognjen Jaramaz, Braian Alexander Angola-Rodas, Novica Veličković, Nikola Janković, Rashawn Thomas, Uroš Trifunović, William Mosley

PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade squad

Johnny O'Bryant, Taylor Rochestie, Langston Hall, Corey Walden, Jordan Loyd, Aleksa Uskoković, Dejan Davidovac, Branko Lazić, Duop Reath, Aleksa Radanov, Ognjen Dobrić, Marko Simonović, Marko Jagodić Kuridža, Boriša Simanić, Ognjen Kuzmić, Emanuel Terry

PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Partizan NIS: Marcus Paige, Nemanja Dangubić, Rashawn Thomas

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade: Jordan Loyd, Ognjen Dobrić, Johnny O'Bryant

PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: PAN vs BEL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jordan Loyd

Shooting Guard: Marcus Paige (SP), Novica Veličković

Small Forward: Ognjen Dobrić, Nemanja Dangubić

Power Forward: Rashawn Thomas, Marko Jagodić Kuridža

Center: Johnny O'Bryant

PAN vs BEL live: PAN vs BEL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction and PAN vs BEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs BEL Dream11 team and PAN vs BEL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Partizan NIS/ Twitter