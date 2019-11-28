PAN Vs KB Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens will go head to head against KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 at OAKA on Friday, November 29, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 12:30 AM. Panathinaikos OPAP Athens are placed on the seventh position on the league points table. The Athens side have registered 6 wins and 4 defeats in the 10 games they have played so far. On the other hand, KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz is on the 9th place on the league points table. KIROLBET have registered five wins and five losses so far in the group stage.
Explosive, smooth and possessing a very high basketball IQ, @Da_Thrill21 quickly went from an unknown to one of the most dominant forwards in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 💪— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) November 27, 2019
Check out more here 👇#EuroLeague20 I #GameON
In the regular season, Athens have an ongoing winning streak of two. In the recently played game, PAN has faced FC Bayern Munich in which Athens won the game 75-87. In this season, the key players for the Athens' side are Deshaun Thomas, Nick Calathes and Jimmer Fredette. Meanwhile, KIROLBET have an ongoing winning streak of two. In the last match, KB was matched up with Zenit St Petersburg and they won the game 70-60. Their key players are Tornike Shengelia, Pierria Henry and Nik Stauskas.
Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil
KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Lautaro Lopez, Jayson Granger, Luca Vildoza, Pierria Henry, Miguel Gonzalez, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Patricio Graino, Shavon Shields, Ajdin Penava, Achille Polonara, Tornike Shengela, Youssoupha Fall, Michael Eric, Ilimane Diop
Point guard: Nick Calathes (vice-captain), Luca Vildoza
Shooting-guard: Nik Stauskas (captain)
Small-forward: Pioannis Apapetrou
Power forward: Tornike Shengela, Konstantinos Mitoglou
Centre: Georgios Papagiannis, Youssoupha Fall
Panathinaikos OPAP Athens are expected to win.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
