PAN Vs RM Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens will be playing against the Real Madrid in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, December 27 at 12:30 AM IST. The game will take place at the OAKA in Greece.

PAN vs RM Preview and Prediction

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens are currently at the 6th position on the points table with 18 points. They have played 15 games so far out of which they have won 9 games and lost 6. In the last 5 games, they have won 3 and lost 2. Their last game was against Rethymno Cretan Kings which they won by 96-74. They should try to perform well against a very strong Real Madrid side and to do that they need to give their best performance to defeat the opponent.

Real Madrid is currently topping the points table with 24 points. So far they have played 15 games, in which they have won 12 games and lost 3 games. The last 5 games they have played have ended them winning all of them due to which their winning streak extended to 10. RM are the favourites to win the game and retain the top position in the points table.

PAN vs RM squads

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil

Real Madrid: Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri

PAN vs RM Dream11 team

Point-guard: Nicolas Laprovittola

Shooting-guard: Jimmer Fredette (SP)

Small-forward: Mario Nakic, Rion Brown

Power-forward: Konstantinos Papadakis,Felipe Reyes

Centre: Anthony Randolph

Note - The PAN vs RM Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.