PAN Vs ZAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens will play against Zalgiris Kaunas for the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20. The game between both the teams will be played at OAKA on Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 AM IST (6:30 PM CET). You can play the PAN vs ZAL match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the PAN vs ZAL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

PAN vs ZAL preview

Zalgiris are currently lying at the bottom half of the standings and will want to win the game to move up the table. In the previous encounter between both these sides, it was Panathinaikos who emerged victorious over Zalgiris with a scoreline of 85-86. In their last five games, Zalgiris has carved out victories in 4 games and will be in great form to carve out a win over Panathinaikos. Meanwhile, Panathinaikos are currently on the sixth position on the points table. They have played a total of 19 games, out of which they have won 11 games and lost 8 games. In their win over Zalgiris in the earlier encounter, Nick Calathes led the winners with 19 points and 12 assists, DeShaun Thomas added 13 points, Ioannis Papapetrou scored 12 and Jimmer Fredette chipped in with 11 points.

PAN vs ZAL squads

Zalgiris Kaunas squad: Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas.

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Benjamin Bentil.

PAN vs ZAL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Nick Calathes

Shooting-guards: Jimmer Fredette, Marius Grigonis

Small-forwards: Thomas Walkup

Power-forwards: Nigel Hayes, Benjamin Bentil, Deshaun Thomas (Star Player)

Centre: Jock Landale

PAN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction

Panathinaikos are favourites to win the game.

Note - The PAN vs ZAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.