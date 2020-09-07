PAR Vs BCR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Italian Basketball Cup Live

Pallacanestro Reggiana (PAR) will take on Basket Cremona (BCR) in the Italian Basketball Cup at Unipol Arena this week. The game will be played on Monday night (Tuesday, September 8 for India) and is scheduled to start at 12 am IST. Fans can play the PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction, PAR vs BCR Dream11 top picks and the PAR vs BCR Dream11 team.

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: PAR vs BCR preview

When these teams met earlier in the tournament, BCR beat PAR 75-69. PAR will look to redeem themselves by defeating BCR this time around to make the scores even in the Italian Basketball Cup. Expect the game to be an exciting contest.

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAR vs BCR Dream11 team

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: PAR squad

Leonardo Candi, Brandon Taylor, Federico Bonacini, Marco Giannini, Janis Blums, Tomas Kyzlink, Alberto Besozzi, Joshua Bostic, Justin Johnson, Mouhamet Diouf, Andrea Maddaloni, Riccardo Carta, Filippo Baldi-Rossi, Ibrahima Cham, Frank Elegar

#GAMEDAY ðŸ€ Questa sera all’Unipol Arena la rivincita con Pallacanestro Reggiana ðŸ’ª e con l’inserimento di Hommes la squadra sarà al completo! â›¹ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸â›¹ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸â›¹ðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸â›¹ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸â›¹ðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸#VanoliFamily #VanoliCremona #LBASupercoppa ðŸ†ðŸ€ pic.twitter.com/hJ4oBpDpc9 — Vanoli Cremona (@VanoliCremona) September 7, 2020

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: BCR squad

Fabio Mian, Filippo Gallo, Topias Palmi, Alessandro Ariazzi, David Reginald Cournooh, Federico Maria Ferrari, Filippo Marchetti, T.J. Williams, David Reginald Cournooh, Lazar Trunic, Alessandro Feraboli, Jarvis Williams, Daulton Hommes, Andrea Donda, Marcus Lee

PAR vs BCR Dream11 top picks

Leonardo Candi

David Reginald Cournooh

T.J. Williams

Marcus Lee

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: PAR vs BCR Dream11 probable line-ups

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: PAR lineup

Brandon Taylor (PG), Tomas Kyzlink (SG), Justin Johnson (PF), Andrea Maddaloni (PF), Frank Elegar (C)

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction: BCR lineup

Fabio Mian (PG), David Reginald Cournooh (SG), David Reginald Cournooh (SF), Jarvis Williams (PF), Andrea Donda (C)

PAR vs BCR Dream11 team

PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction

As per our PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction, PAR will be favourites to win the game.

Note: The PAR vs BCR Dream11 prediction and PAR vs BCR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAR vs BCR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Vanoli Cremona / Instagram