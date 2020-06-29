Jabari Parker Photographed While Playing Tennis Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Ahead of the NBA restart scheduled to begin next month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, several NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker is one of the 16 players who contracted the virus and Parker confirmed his diagnosis via a statement. However, TMZ Sports recently shared pictures of the Kings forward playing tennis without a mask on, days after his diagnosis.

Jabari Parker tennis: Jabari Parker tennis photos violating quarantine measures

The Kings are looking into reports that Jabari Parker was caught on camera playing tennis without a mask, just three days after he had tested positive for COVID-19, per @JandersonSacBee pic.twitter.com/2I8vuNadDA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2020

Jabari Parker tennis photos shared online, fans react

As per TMZ Sports, Jabari Parker was seen playing tennis in Oak Park, Illinois, a few days after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. While the 25-year-old guard did not make an official comment on the photos, the Sacramento Kings responded to the matter in a statement made to the Sacramento Bee. The Kings assured fans that they are aware of TMZ's report and are trying to gather more information. However, they refused to comment any further.

I just spoke to Jabari Parker and he has finished his in house quarantine. He was playing tennis in his home town of Chicago and was in complete social distance from anyone. https://t.co/voiZSX8hC3 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) June 27, 2020

As per The Big Lead's Ben Stinar, Jabari Parker told him he completed his quarantine period before playing tennis and also practised social distancing while on the court. However, Parker playing tennis might have still violated the league's rules. The league had previously stated that 'any player who tests positive must refrain from exercise training for a period of two weeks from the date of the first positive test or the resolution of viral symptoms, whichever date is later. The player must remain in self-isolation until he produces two negative test results more than 24 hours apart and must undergo cardiac screening before he is allowed to resume training'. In Parker's statement, he had revealed that he was undergoing quarantine in Chicago.

Statement from Jabari Parker: pic.twitter.com/fn0WncpLi8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2020

Along with Parker, Kings' Alex Len and Buddy Hield also tested positive for COVID-19. The Kings are among the 22 teams selected to play at the bubble in Florida and will be travelling to the venue in July. The revised schedule for the eight seeding games from July 30 was released by the NBA on Friday (Saturday IST).

Jabari Parker stats

As per ESPN's Jabari Parker stats, the forward scored 15 points and 6 rebounds during the 2019-20 season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded to the Kings in February for Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round draft picks along with Alex Len. Parker has played only one game with the team due to his injury. However, he was expected to play against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11. The game was eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

