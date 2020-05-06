Patrick Ewing Reveals His Olympic Gold Medals Were Stolen During Home Burglary In NYC

The recent episodes of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance shed light on the famous Dream Team that won the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing was part of that group who helped elevate the game of basketball to a whole new level and make it a global phenomenon. However, many Patrick Ewing Olympic Gold medals ended up in the wrong hands as the 57-year old recently revealed in an interview. Read further to find out more about the Patrick Ewing home burglary incident.

Patrick Ewing Olympic Gold medals

ICYMI: On this date in 1992, Patrick Ewing and the Dream Team won Olympic gold!



— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 8, 2014

Patrick Ewing home burglary

Patrick Ewing Olympic Gold medals were stolen while he was living in New York

While speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing revealed the disheartening story behind him losing his Olympic Gold medals from 1984 and 1992. The Knicks great was quoted as saying “I had lost my medals. I moved so many times, I couldn’t find both of my gold medals. My house got broken into in New York at one point. I think they stole my medals.” Patrick Ewing won a pair of gold medals once in 1984 while an All-America Center at Georgetown followed by another in the 1992 Olympic Games with the Dream Team.

Patrick Ewing NBA career, Patrick Ewing Olympic Gold medals

The Patrick Ewing NBA career journey began with the New York Knicks in 1985. The Georgetown graduate spent 15 years with the Knicks before joining Seattle SuperSonics but failed to win an NBA championship during his time in New York. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 1986 and was an 11-time NBA All-star team member.

Patrick Ewing was also part of the famous Dream Team including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, who represented America at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Patrick Ewing NBA career

Charles Oakley takes a dig at former Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing

Charles Oakley on what separated the Bulls from the Knicks:



"The Bulls had Michael and we had Patrick ... It's like seeing Beyoncé and going to see someone trying to be Beyoncé"



— Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) May 4, 2020

