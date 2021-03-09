Pau Gasol Meets New Barcelona President Joan Laporta, Clears Required Medical Tests

Former NBA superstar Pau Gasol is having a homecoming of sorts after the 40-year-old was cleared to play for the Barcelona basketball team. The 40-year-old had announced last month that he would return home to play for the Catalan outfit where he began his career as a hooper in the late 90s. Gasol began his professional basketball career with Barcelona in 1998-99, spending three Liga ACB seasons with the club and playing with the team in the inaugural season of the Euroleague.

Pau Gasol Barcelona: Former NBA superstar meets new Barcelona president Joan Laporta during medical

Pau Gasol had his medicals before checking into the Barcelona basketball team and the 40-year-old had the opportunity to meet and greet new Barcelona President Joan Laporta. Gasol, who was born in Barcelona, is a huge fan of the Catalan giants and took to Twitter to welcome the new club president. Laporta will be at the helm for his second tenure, having previously held the post from 2003 to 2010.

Laporta oversaw the Pep Guardiola reign at Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana won two Champions Leagues, four league championships, a Copa del Rey, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, three Spanish Super Cups and three Spanish Cups during his seven years of presidency.

The Barcelona board voted Laporta into power on Sunday ahead of rival candidates Victor Font and Toni Freixa. The club called the election on Sunday night, with Laporta winning with 30,184 votes and Font coming in second and Freixa third with 16,679 and 4,769 votes, respectively. Among those to vote were first-team players Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as the club's former coach and current Spain boss Luis Enrique.

The LaLiga giants have been without a president since October when Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from the role. Bartomeu's six-year charge was due to end this year, but he chose to step down early rather than face a vote of no confidence from members.

As for Pau Gasol, the six-time NBA All-Star has been trying to regain his fitness to be ready to play in his fifth Olympic Games. He said last year that he needed to play this season to give himself a chance of making it to Tokyo. He is a three-time Olympic medalist with Spain and had a chat with head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius regarding his condition and how he would fit into the team. Jasikevicius and Gasol were teammates during the 2000-01 season when Barcelona won titles in the Copa del Rey de Baloncesto and the Liga ACB with Gasol winning the MVP of both finals.

