Pau Gasol Retirement: NBA Veteran Reveals Retirement Definitely 'on His Mind'

Basketball News

Pau Gasol retirement: NBA veteran Pau Gasol recently revealed that after spending a year in rehabilitation, he has considered the possibility of retiring.

Pau Gasol retirement

Last summer, NBA veteran Pau Gasol signed with the Portland Trail Blazers while recovering from his foot injury during the NBA 2018-19 playoffs. Unable to recover during the NBA 2019-20 season, the Trail Blazers waived the former Lakers player in November, the same week they signed Carmelo Anthony. Four months later, the two-time NBA champion is still in rehab, while also thinking about announcing his retirement.

Also read | Kyrie Irving replaces out-of-favour Pau Gasol as NBPA's Vice President

Pau Gasol retirement: Gasol says that thinking about retirement is inevitable

While talking to a Spanish newspaper, Gasol opened up about recovering for a year and turning 40 this year, both of which are contributing factors for the two-time NBA champion to think about retirement. Gasol believes that while he has been in recovery, retirement thoughts have become inevitable. Speaking of turning 40 soon, the player's body will also require longer to heal, considering his injury-plagued NBA 2018-19 season. 

Also read | Lakers team of the decade ft. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol NBA stats

Gasol began his NBA career in 2001 with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has won two NBA championships in his career, both with the Los Angeles Lakers. The six-time NBA All-Star then moved to the San Antonio Spurs, where he played for two years before agreeing for buyout and joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019. He played the playoffs with the Bucks, before injuring his foot and missing the rest of the season.

Pau Gasol played 30 games before the injury, averaging at 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Gasol has career averages of 17 points, 9.2 rebounds per game. His younger brother, Marc Gasol, also played alongside him with the Memphis Grizzlies, before signing up with the Toronto Raptors. 

Also read | NBA: Pau Gasol thinks modern-day NBA 'has lost the beauty of the game'

Pau Gasol retirement: Gasol decides to focus on health after leaving the Trail Blazers

Pau Gasol retirement: Gasol had decided to sign with the Bucks after leaving Spurs

Pau Gasol retirement: Gasol agrees to sign with Portland

Pau Gasol retirement: Gasol was waived by the Trail Blazers

Gasol has kept his fans updated via his social media accounts, occasionally posting photos about his routine. The NBA player has recently been posting about the coronavirus, asking people to take care after it was declared as a global pandemic. As a precaution against the outbreak, the NBA suspended all league activities after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Also read | NBA suspension could cause league whopping $1 billion loss in revenues: Report

 

