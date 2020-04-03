Pauian Archiland Vs Jeoutai Technology Live Streaming, Super Basketball League Standings

Pauian Archiland will host Jeoutai Technology in the Super Basketball League in Taiwan. The match will be played on April 3, 2020 and will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Here are the Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming details and Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology team news.

Pauian Archiland's Garcia bags Super Basketball League Player of the week award

Super Basketball League: Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming and preview

Pauian Archiland will enter the match as favourites as they currently find themselves on the fourth spot in the Super Basketball League standings. Garcia has been in fine form and will be expected to lead his team to a win on Friday against their Super Basketball League opponents. Jeoutai Technology are fifth in the Super Basketball League standings and will be hoping to pull off an unlikely win on April 3, 2020.

Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology Super Basketball League live streaming details

There will be no Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the game:

Competition: Super Basketball League

Game: Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology

Date and Time: April 3, 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Taiwan

Super Basketball League: Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology team news

Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology team news: Pauian Archiland squad

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

Pauian Archiland vs Jeoutai Technology team news: Jeoutai Technology squad

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zzhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

