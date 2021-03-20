Paul George Fined $35,000 For Calling Referees LIARS Publicly, Fans Mock Judgement

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has been fined for publicly criticizing officials. George made some comments during the team's 89-105 blowout loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The Paul George fined news was announced days after the game.

Paul George fined for calling out officials in the NBA

The fine was announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Basketball Operations' Executive Vice President. George's comments were made at the American Airlines Center. After the game, George had spoken about being unhappy with the lack of calls for the Clippers, even though they were being offensively aggressive.

As per George, the Clippers should have shot more than 11 free throws against the Mavericks, especially with how they were putting pressure at the rim. "It's insane that we're not getting these calls. But it is what it is. It's nothing new to me," he said (via ESPN). He spoke about them sending a few clips to the league, claiming that the league knows what's going on.

He explained that their job is to be aggressive and attack, and they cannot much more than that as players. "We're not players that's like throwing our bodies into other players".

soft league — Luke ðŸ§¢ (@MarcusSmarf) March 19, 2021

then get better refs — Michael Schneider (@HepatitisMttv) March 19, 2021

lebron had to file a complaint. Imagine. — Ritcuh (26-16) (@Ritcuh1) March 19, 2021

Paul George injury

While George is playing now, he had missed seven games in February due to his bone edema injury. He is currently averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. After their disappointing playoffs exit last season, the Clippers are trying to aim for at least a deeper playoff run, hopefully making the Western Conference Finals this time. But the Paul George injury and this controversy might hamper their chances of doing so.

Clippers schedule

As per the Clippers schedule, they will hosting the Charlotte Hornets next at the Staples Center on Saturday, 9:00 PM EST (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST). They had back-to-back games with the Mavericks before, winning the first one 109-99.

NBA scores latest

ðŸ€ FINAL SCORE THREAD ðŸ€



Richaun Holmes' double-double lifts the @SacramentoKings in Boston!



Holmes: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 3 BLK

De'Aaron Fox: 29 PTS

Buddy Hield: 22 PTS, 6 3PM

Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 13 REB pic.twitter.com/Yhf8JN74YL — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2021

NBA standings

Currently, the Clippers are ranked fourth in the Western Conference NBA standings with a 26-16 (win-loss) record. The Utah Jazz are ranked first (30-11), while the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns follow. With the Lakers winning back-to-back games, the team has made it back to the No. 2 spot on the table. However, as the Suns continue to win, the Clippers have fallen to the No. 4 seed. Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers follow the Clippers.

(Image credits: AP)