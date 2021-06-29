Paul George Joins Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant And Kevin Durant To Break This Record

The Los Angeles Clippers have saved themselves from a 4-1 elimination in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. With the latter have been dominant and consistent in their NBA Playoffs 2021 run, the Clippers have shown their determination to reach at least the NBA Finals. Experts and fans have often pointed out that while Devin Booker and the Suns will have another shot next year, this seems like the last chance for Paul Goerge and the Clippers.

Paul George makes history during Clippers vs Suns series, joins Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant in elite list

PAUL GEORGE HAD A CAREER GAME TONIGHT 🤯



Clippers force a Game 6 in the WCF. pic.twitter.com/4tcEmV8wf0 — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021

With a Game 5 win, the Clippers have one more chance to even the series out vs the Suns. George, having redeemed himself with his playoff performance this season, was the star of the show as he dropped 41 points. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, and many believed the series was already lost.

Paul George is the first player in @NBAHistory to score 40+ points on at least 75% FG, 50% 3FG and 100% FT in a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/DwwoSvJ2wy — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 29, 2021

The 41-point game has also brought along multiple records for George. This 41-point game of George's was his 18th consecutive playoff game with at least 20 points scored. Only NBA legend Michael Jordan, late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant are players who have achieved this feat before. As per an added perk, all players who have achieved this have made it to the NBA Finals. If history is on George's side, he and the Clippers have a clear shot at making history.

George has been tackling criticism for months, which started after his performance last season. Many were even against his contract with the Clippers, convinced that he will let the fans down once again. However, even without Kawhi Leonard, George has prevailed. The Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time, and have shown no signs of giving up.

Fans react to NBA playoffs 2021 record during Clippers vs Suns game

