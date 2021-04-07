Paul Pierce ESPN Controversy: Shaq LAUGHS While Mentioning Celtics Icon During NBA On TNT

Some days ago, Paul Pierce went live on Instagram. The clips from the Paul Pierce video live were later on shared on the internet, following which ESPN ended up firing the Boston Celtics legend. While fans and social media reacted to the incident, Pierce was also bought up on NBA on TNT, where Shaquille O'Neal could not stop laughing.

Shaq NBA on TNT: Shaquille O'Neal laughs over Paul Pierce ESPN controversy

The Shaq NBA on TNT show saw the legend bring up the Paul Pierce ESPN controversy. While the other hosts smiled lightly while even shaking their heads, O'Neal's reaction was obvious to the Paul Pierce Instagram video. The NBA icon kept laughing, amused at himself from bringing up Pierce. No other details about the live were mentioned.

Paul Pierce Instagram video: Why did ESPN fire Paul Pierce?

Last Friday (Saturday IST), ESPN parted ways with Pierce. The news was reported by Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. In the Paul Pierce Instagram live, he was seen smoking, drinking and playing with his friends along with dancers. This is the reason why did ESPN fire Paul Pierce.

The NBA icon had worked with ESPN for years, joining them after he retired following the 2016-17 season. Since then, he has been a regular on shows and sections NBA Countdown, The Jump and more content the network has offered. The video and photos from his live were shared on social media with many people pointing out why they feel the content was inappropriate. Some fans believed the whole situation was funny, and Pierce ended up throwing his career away because of a live with barely 400 viewers.

Pierce, however, did not appear to be too bothered on his social media accounts. He posted on his Twitter and Instagram, writing: "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile". He even added a "smile" hashtag on the video.

