Paul Pierce ESPN Feud Gets Uglier, Celtics Legend Claims To Earn More From Cryptocurrency

It’s been nearly two months since Paul Pierce and ESPN parted ways in early April. The Boston Celtics legend drew controversy after he posted an Instagram Live video with exotic dancers, which led to his firing as an analyst on ESPN NBA Countdown. Although Pierce hasn’t commented much publicly since then, he did send out a tweet on Wednesday, taking a dig at his former employers. Here is more on the Paul Pierce video and the Paul Pierce crypto comments that has fuelled the controversy again -

Paul Pierce ESPN controversy: Why did ESPN fire Paul Pierce?

Paul Pierce worked as an ESPN NBA Countdown analyst since he retired from the league in 2017. However, in April, the Paul Pierce ESPN story came to an abrupt end. The decision was made after a Paul Pierce video on Instagram showed him smoking what appeared to be marijuana and with scantily clad women, who may have been strippers. One day after ESPN confirmed they parted ways with the NBA alum, Pierce promised “bigger and better things” are coming.

Pierce, had been on a bit of a downward trajectory at ESPN but had hung on enough where he was a regular contributor to its top studio shows, “NBA Countdown” and “The Jump.” Prior to his firing, he was on-air and declared incorrect winners quite often but was quickly corrected, which also contributed to why did ESPN fire Paul Pierce. Reports claimed that ESPN was particularly miffed as Pierce chose to put the videos out of his own accord. If he had been filmed doing the same activities and they had been made public by someone else, he might have kept his job.

Paul Pierce crypto tweet: NBA great aims sly dig at former employer

On Wednesday, Pierce took a massive jab at his former employer, ESPN, stating that he made more money through cryptocurrency than he did while working with the broadcast giant. He went on to say he’s “got” EthereumMax, a blockchain network in the cryptocurrency community.

.@espn I don’t need you. I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free 🤪🤪 my own Bosshttps://t.co/3irnuWYve3 check it out for yourself — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 26, 2021

“I don’t need you,” Pierce wrote, tagging ESPN in his message. “I made more money with this crypto in the past month than I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free [sic] my own Boss.”

While it’s unclear how much Pierce made with the sports media company, he made a small fortune during his 20-year NBA career, 15 of which were with the Celtics. Pierce, who played in the NBA from 1998-2017, made a reported $200 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. A 10-time All-Star, Pierce also helped the Celtics win the 2008 NBA championship.

