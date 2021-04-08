Paul Pierce offered $250K By Adult Website To Host NBA Show With Exotic Dancers

On Monday, ESPN parted ways with NBA analyst and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce. The 10-time NBA All-Star was fired by the broadcast giants after hosting a controversial Instagram live session at the weekend. The video captured the 43-year-old in a drunken state with scantily clad women around him and his friends while they played poker.

Pierce also posted a photo of himself smoking what appeared to be marijuana. However, immediately after Pierce was sacked by ESPN, adult cam site, CamSoda, offered the NBA legend a six-figure deal to work with them on an NBA show that would feature exotic dancers. CamSoda's chief revealed that he was willing to offer Pierce $250,000 to host the unique NBA show.

What happened to Paul Pierce: Paul Pierce ESPN career and sacking

Paul Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA, spending 15 years with the Boston Celtics, a season each with the Nets and the Wizards before calling it quits after two years with the LA Clippers in 2017. Following his retirement, the 2008 NBA Finals MVP and champions worked as an analyst at ESPN. The NBA icon was a regular on 'NBA Countdown' and 'The Jump'.

However, this past weekend, Pearce grabbed headlines for posting Instagram Live videos of himself and was seen receiving a massage from one woman while another was dancing behind him. Pierce was also drinking and smoking with others in the background while money was being tossed around. On Monday, ESPN then announced the sacking of Pierce as some fans pointed out that the content on his stream was inappropriate.

Paul Pierce Instagram video lands NBA legend unique job

Soon after his ESPN sacking, the former NBA star took to Instagram and addressed his IG Live video, thanking fans for his support. He posted a simple four-second video that said "Smile", along with the message, "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree." Now, it seems as if Pierce wasn't wrong while addressing his future as his IG Live video has drawn some attention from other companies interested in his services.

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤”ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

On Tuesday, CamSoda, an adult webcam website, wasted little-to-no time in making its pitch. Daryn Parker, the company’s Vice President, released a statement offering $250,000 to Pierce if he was prepared to host an NBA show with exotic dancers in the background. At the end of the letter, Parker also commended Pierce for last weekend’s IG live stream. Pierce took to Twitter to respond once he received the offer but hasn't announced his decision yet.

Image Credits - AP