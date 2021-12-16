Pelicans Star Devonte Graham Scripts History With Longest Buzzer-beater Shot Vs Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans NBA match against Oklahoma City Thunder produced one of the wildest results on Thursday with the Pelicans coming out victorious 113-110 as Devonte Graham produced a buzzer-beater basket to win the game for the team (New Orleans Pelicans).

Oklahoma City was down 110-107 with 4.5 seconds left, however, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the ball and hit an awkward, nearly halfcourt 3-pointer shot to tie the game. The crowd inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma exploded in celebration with the game heading to overtime.

What. An. Ending.



The @PelicansNBA and @okcthunder thriller finishes with a crazy Shai game-tying three and an even crazier Devonte’ Graham #TissotBuzzerBeater! pic.twitter.com/vH1N09uNnO — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021

The only chance for the Pelicans, to win the game was by keeping the ball inbound with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Pelicans Guard Devonte' Graham however produced the match-winning 3/4th court short which not only silenced the crowd but also won the game for the team. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Devonte Graham's shot was the longest buzzer-beater in 25 years at 61 feet. It was also the first time in the last 25 seasons a game had seen multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from at least 30 feet in the final five seconds.

NBA: Pelicans vs Thunder highlights

Pelicans turned the ball over six times in the first quarter with Ingram scoring 10 points in the second quarter. Pelicans made just 24 of 36 free throws. Oklahoma City led 102-100 in the fourth quarter before three straight baskets by Ingram put the Pelicans in front. Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a 3 with 28 seconds remaining to cut New Orleans' lead to 106-105, but Ingram hit a contested mid-range jumper on the other end with 7.2 seconds left to push the Pelicans' lead back up to three. The Pelicans fouled Gilgeous-Alexander intentionally to prevent him from shooting a 3. Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to cut New Orleans' lead to 108-107. Ingram was fouled with 4.5 seconds left, and he made two free throws to make it a three-point game, setting up the final sequence.

Ingram led the Pelicans with 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 16 rebounds. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points. Williams and Josh Giddey each scored 17 points and Mike Muscala added 16 for the Thunder.

With AP inputs