Pelicans V Utah Jazz Live Stream Details, NBA Restart Game Preview And Team News

After a four-month hiatus, the NBA is all set to resume the 2019/20 season. The 22 teams invited to the NBA bubble in Orlando will kickstart their campaign on Thursday, July 30. Utah Jazz will be facing New Orleans Pelicans at HP Field House in the first game inside the bubble. Here's everything to know about the Pelicans vs Jazz live stream details and how to catch the live-action of the game:

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz live stream

The game will kick off on Thursday at 6:30 PM EST (Friday, July 31, 4 AM IST). For American viewers, the game will be broadcasted on TNT. In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network hold the rights to broadcast NBA games. The opening match in Orlando will be broadcasted on Sony SIX. The game will be available on TSN and Sky Sports for viewers in Canada and the UK respectively. Alternatively, fans catch all live-action of the game on the NBA app. However, one needs to purchase the NBA League Pass to do so. In India, the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz live stream will also be available on FanCode and Sony LIV.

Pelicans vs Jazz game preview

Utah Jazz, with a 41-23 record, have secured their qualification to the NBA playoffs. The eight remaining games of the season will allow Jazz HC Quin Snyder the opportunity to tinker with his side's best play before the playoffs begin. Utah is also within the touch-and-go distance of second-placed LA Clippers. A good run of form would help Jazz leapfrog the Nuggets and potentially the Clippers in the table.

The NBA Restart begins this Thursday (7/30) on TNT! Catch up on the current NBA Standings before the Seeding Games tip-off. #WholeNewGame



Western Conference ⤵ pic.twitter.com/mTcN7mWzqX — NBA (@NBA) July 27, 2020

Pelicans, on the other hand, are outside contenders for the eighth and final playoffs spot in the West. With a 28-36 record, the Pelicans have fared much better (10-9) since Zion Williamson returned from his longterm injury at the start of the year. With teams in unchartered territory in Orlando, head coach Alvin Gentry will be looking for a fresh start and push for playoffs qualification. The Grizzlies, Spurs, Suns, and Trail Blazers are all vying for the final spot.

Pelicans vs Jazz team news

The chemistry of the Jazz roster will be important if the Western Conference's fourth-seeded side is to see off a challenge from the resurgent Pelicans. Center Rudy Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for COVID-19. His reckless behaviour is said to be the reason behind other players in his team like Donovan Mitchell contracting the virus. As per reports, Mitchell and Gobert did not see eye-to-eye for quite some time after the league was suspended back March. It will be interesting to see how the pair fare on the court on Thursday. Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic for the Pelicans game.

Meanwhile, Pelicans fans will be hoping to see rookie Zion Williamson in action on Thursday. Williamson, who left the bubble earlier this month due to family emergency, returned to Orlando last week. He resumed training with his team only Wednesday. While the 20-year-old says he is game-ready, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson's participation will be "a game-time decision” that will "all depend on how he’s feeling." Darius Miller is ruled out for the game while Nicolo Melli is also a doubt.

Zion Williamson is questionable for Thursday's game vs the Jazz



Injury Report : https://t.co/t7IJCzKoWQ#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC pic.twitter.com/X0s3czW9eI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 29, 2020

