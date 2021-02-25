Pelicans Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in what promises to be an enthralling contest in the NBA regular season. The game will be played at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, and will begin at 8:00 AM IST on Friday, February 26. Here is a look at how to watch Pelicans vs Bucks live in India, NBA live stream details and our prediction for the same.

Pelicans vs Bucks prediction and preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have failed to live up to their high standards this season, but have resurrected their campaign to find themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks have arrested their slide to win three games in a row, including their 139-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was at his fiery best, scoring a game-high 37 points with shooting guard Bryn Forbes chipping in with 23 points from the bench.

Shimmy shimmy ya shimmy yam shimmy ya.



37 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/aiEA8qg1Oa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 24, 2021

The Pelicans themselves have struggled this season and find themselves out of playoff places in the jam-packed Western Conference. New Orleans have won back to back games ahead of their trip to Milwaukee, including their win against the Detroit Pistons last time out. The Pelicans' charge was led by Zion Williams and Brandon Ingram with the duo combining for 59 points on the night. The Bucks will be the favourites for the clash at home, but the Pelicans will hope to continue their winning streak on Thursday night.

Pelicans vs Bucks team news: Injured and doubtful players

New Orleans Pelicans: None

Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis (day-to-day), Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Jaylen Adams (out)

Pelicans vs Bucks team news: Predicted starting line-ups

New Orleans Pelicans: Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Milwaukee Bucks: D.J. Augustin, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

NBA live stream: How to watch Pelicans vs Bucks live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pelicans vs Bucks live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, February 26.

(Image Courtesy: Pelicans, Bucks Twitter)