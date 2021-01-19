Pelicans Vs Jazz Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz will face each other on Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 9-4 win-loss record, the Jazz are currently ranked second in the Western Conference table. The Pelicans are ranked 12th with five wins and seven losses.

Pelicans vs Jazz live stream: How to watch Pelicans vs Jazz online?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Pelicans vs Jazz TV channel (USA) – Fox Sports New Orleans, NBA TV

Pelicans vs Jazz team news

Utah Jazz

Derrick Favors – Day-to-day, knee

Juwan Morgan – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Joe Ingles – Out, Achilles

New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball – Questionable, knee

Donovan Mitchell scores 16 of his 18 PTS in the 2nd half to lift the @utahjazz to 5 straight wins.



Jordan Clarkson: 23 PTS

Rudy Gobert: 15 PTS (4-5 FGM), 13 REB

Nikola Jokic: 35 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/MBKCFIXlBp — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2021

The Utah Jazz, after their loss in the 2020 NBA playoffs, have started the 2020-21 season strong. With only four losses, the team is on an impressive five-game winning streak, which they will surely look to extend against the Pelicans. Donovan Mitchell is leading the team with a 23.2 points average. Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert are also scoring in double digits.

Zion Williamson tonight:



31 PTS

6 REB

86 FG%

5/5 FTM



Efficient. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TVf4sEWKbm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 18, 2021

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans are near the bottom of the Western Conference table. While they registered a 128-123 win against the Sacramento Kings last, the team was previously on a five-game losing streak. Brandon Ingram is currently leading the team with a 23.3 point average. Zion Williamson follows, averaging 22.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The team also announced that Lonzo Ball might play against the Jazz. Previously, Ball was listed as out.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Jazz prediction

The Utah Jazz will defeat the New Orleans Pelicans.

(Image credits: New Orleans Pelicans Instagram)