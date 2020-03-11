Pelicans Vs Kings Live Streaming, Preview And How To Watch NBA Game Live In India

New Orleans Pelicans take on Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in the NBA. Both teams are pushing hard for a playoff spot this season. The likes of Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday have hit top form since the start of 2020 and will be key for the Pelicans in the game against the Kings. Here are the Pelicans vs Kings live streaming details and updates.

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday have found form for the Pelicans in 2020

Only four players in the NBA are averaging 20 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST in March.



We’ve got half of them. pic.twitter.com/GhpRykgiNh — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 10, 2020

Pelicans vs Kings live streaming and preview

The Pelicans are sitting at ninth place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 28-36 for the ongoing NBA season. They defeated Minnesota Timberwolves in the last game after Jrue Holiday dropped 37 points, in addition to eight assists and nine rebounds. Zion Williamson was equally dominant as he finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Sacramento Kings are 10th in the Western Conference and suffered a loss to Toronto Raptors in their last NBA outing. De'Aaron Fox had an impressive game that night as he finished with 28 points and four assists.

Pelicans vs Kings live streaming: Pelicans vs Kings live stream online on FanCode

Pelicans vs Kings live streaming will be available on the FanCode app for Indian users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Pelicans vs Kings live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Pelicans vs Kings game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 8:00 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Pelicans vs Kings live score and updates.

Pelicans vs Kings live streaming: How to watch Pelicans vs Kings live match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream all NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Pelicans vs Kings live telecast in India.

Pelicans vs Kings live streaming: Pelicans vs Kings live telecast in India

The games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Pelicans vs Kings live streaming and match schedule does not list any Indian channels.

