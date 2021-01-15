Pelicans Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelican in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Pelicans vs Lakers live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Pelicans vs Lakers prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most in-form team in the NBA at the moment, and the defending champions are currently on a four-game winning run. After their double demolition of the Rockets in Houston, the Lakers travelled to Chesapeake Energy Arena to clinch a one-sided win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. LeBron James was again the star of the show netting 26 points, with Montrezl Harrell and Anthony Davis chipping in with 21 and 18 respectively in a 128-99 win. LeBron James and Co. are atop the Western Conference standings with a 10-3 record and are favourites when they host New Orleans on Friday.

W in OKC ✅

3-0 road trip ✅

7-0 road record ✅ pic.twitter.com/ry30G48vK9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 14, 2021

The Pelicans are on a four-game losing run and things look bleak for the visitors on their trip to the Staples Center. New Orleans were humbled by the Los Angeles Clippers last time out, despite the best efforts of Brandon Ingram and Nickeil Alexander-Walker who scored 22 and 37 points respectively. The Pelicans would hope that they can turn a corner and end their slide which has seen them slip to 13th in the Western Conference, as they seek to close the gap on the playoff spots.

Pelicans vs Lakers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: Wesley Matthews (out), Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day)

Wesley Matthews (out), Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day) New Orleans Pelicans: Eric Bledsoe (day-to-day), Lonzo Ball (out)

Pelicans vs Lakers team news: Predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol

Dennis Schroder, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol New Orleans Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandom Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Pelicans vs Lakers TV channel: How to watch Pelicans vs Lakers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Pelicans vs Lakers game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Pelicans Twitter)