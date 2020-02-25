Pelicans Vs Lakers Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live And All Team News

New Orleans Pelicans take on Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. In India, the Pelicans vs Lakers live match will take place on Wednesday, February 26 morning at 8.30 AM IST. The Lakers will be eager to push hard for a win, especially after the moving memorial ceremony held for Kobe Bryant on Monday. Here are the Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming details along with others Pelicans vs Lakers live match details.

Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming: Los Angeles pays tribute to legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna before Pelicans vs Lakers live match

"There was a way he could bring out the best in you, and he did that for me." - Michael Jordan on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/7O7sRRLERt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2020

Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming: Pelicans vs Lakers live stream online on FanCode

Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming will be on the FanCode app for Indian NBA users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Pelicans vs Lakers live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Pelicans vs Lakers game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 8:30 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Pelicans vs Lakers live score and updates. Here is how to watch Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming on Sony LIV.

Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Pelicans vs Lakers live match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Pelicans vs Lakers live telecast in India.

Pelicans vs Lakers live streaming: Pelicans vs Lakers live telecast in India

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Pelicans vs Lakers live match schedule does not list any Indian channels.

Pelicans vs Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are the top team in the NBA Western Conference at present. The Purple and Gold have a 43-12 record and are five games ahead of second-placed, Denver Nuggets. LeBron James, who is leading the assists charts in the NBA this season, has been key for the Lakers along with Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Pelicans' starlet Zion Williamson who has quickly developed into a lethal weapon. The 2019 first draft pick will go up against arguably the best player in the game right now - LeBron James - on Tuesday.

