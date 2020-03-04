Pelicans Vs Mavericks Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

New Orleans Pelicans take on Dallas Mavericks in an NBA regular-season game on Wednesday night (Thursday 8:00 AM IST) at the American Airlines Center. Pelicans are currently 12th in the Western Conference table. Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, are seventh in the Western Conference standings. Here are the Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming details.

Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming: How to watch Pelicans vs Mavericks live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the game using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming.

Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming: How to watch Pelicans vs Mavericks live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Pelicans vs Mavericks live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming: Pelicans vs Mavericks live telecast in India

The NBA games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Pelicans vs Mavericks live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten 2 at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday.

Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming: Preview

New Orleans Pelicans come into the clash after boasting of a 6-4 win-loss record in their last ten games. They will look to end their two-match losing streak when the two teams meet at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The Pelicans were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves (139-134) in their last game. Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball dominated the proceedings for the Pelicans. They will hope that the duo can repeat a similar performance against the Mavericks. The Mavericks were defeated by Chicago Bulls (109-107) in their last game. Tim Hardaway Jr and Luka Doncic put in impressive shifts for the Mavericks.

Pelicans vs Mavericks live streaming: Injury news

Pelicans : Kenrich Williams, JJ Redick, Darius Miller, Nicolo Melli

: Kenrich Williams, JJ Redick, Darius Miller, Nicolo Melli Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Seth Curry, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jalen Brunson, Dwight Powell

