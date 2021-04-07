Pelicans Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Pelicans Vs Nets Prediction, H2h

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New Orleans Pelicans for their next home game. However, the team will be missing James Harden, who is out due to his hamstring injury. Coincidently, Kevin Durant – now out for nearly two months – is expected to make his return against the Pelicans. After Harden's trade earlier this year, the big three have only played together seven times.

The Nets will play after their 114-112 win over the New York Knicks, while the Pelicans after their loss against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Pelicans vs Nets live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 7, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, April 8, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Pelicans vs Nets NBA channel (the USA only) – YES2 Network, Bally Sports NO and ESPN.

Pelicans vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Johnson – Out, knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Landry Shamet – Out, ankle

James Harden – Out, hamstring

Kevin Durant – Day to day, hamstring

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram – Out, foot

Kira Lewis Jr – Out, calf

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – Out, ankle

Josh Hart – Out, thumb

Pelicans vs Nets h2h

This will be the first time the teams will meet this season. The teams last met in 2019, not playing against each other in 2020. The Nets, currently, are on a three-game streak against the Pelicans.

NBA standings

As of now, the Nets are second on the Eastern Conference table with a 35-16 (win-loss record). The Philadelphia 76ers are ranked first with the same record. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks trail behind the Nets. On the other hand, the Pelicans are ranked 11th in the East with 22 wins and 28 losses. The Golden State Warriors are ranked 10th, while the Sacramento Kings are 12th.

