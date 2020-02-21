Pelicans Vs Trail Blazers Live Streaming, Schedule, Team News, Preview, All Game Details

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers will face each other in an NBA game on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM IST (Friday, 7:30 PM PST). The game will be held at the Trail Blazers home, Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA. Here are the Pelicans vs Trail Blazers live streaming details and the Grizzlies vs Lakers preview.

Also read | Michigan State shakes off sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers prediction

The Trail Blazers start off as favourites to win the game in our Pelicans vs Trail Blazers prediction.

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers schedule

The match is set to take place in Portland on Saturday morning at 9 AM IST.

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers live streaming: How to watch Pelicans vs Trail Blazers game in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Pelicans vs Trail Blazers live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST on Friday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed.

Also read | Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers live streaming: How to watch Pelicans vs Trail Blazers game in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also read | Allen Iverson breaks down while talking about his memories with Kobe Bryant

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers live streaming: How to watch the Pelicans vs Trail Blazers game live on TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Grizzlies vs Lakers game is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers team news and preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently at a 25-31 win-loss record and are ranked 9th in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are at a 23-32 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 29.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 21.3 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well. Brandon Ingram is currently the Lakers' top scorer with an average of 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Zion Williamson follows with an average of 21.1 per game. Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points per game.

Also read | Sessoms carries Binghamton past Mass.-Lowell 86-84