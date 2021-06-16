PHI Vs ATL Dream11: 76ers Vs Hawks Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Source: AP
The Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will be facing the Atlanta Hawks (ATL) for their upcoming NBA playoffs Round 2 Game 5. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 16, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 17, 5:00 AM IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here is a look at the PHI vs ATL Dream11 prediction and PHI vs ATL Dream11 team.
With the series tied 2-2, the Philadelphia 76ers might be in a spot to lose their chance to play in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, with a game at home, they might regain their advantage. While they started the semifinals strong, the Atlanta Hawks have caught on with their recent 103-100 victory.
Joel Embiid, who went 0-for-12 in the second half, has been playing with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. Ben Simmons, on the other hand, only tried one shot after halftime. "I thought in the beginning of the game, when I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn't have it tonight," Embiid said.
The 76ers had a chance to take a lead, but Trae Young and the Hawks remained dominant on the court. Young played with a sore shoulder, which was taped. "He kind of gave me a look like he didn't know about it," Young said while talking about head coach Nate McMillan. "I told him ‘We're fine, we're good, let's go win'".
𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐈 | 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐕— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 16, 2021
🕙 7:30PM ET
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @975TheFanatic
🎧 https://t.co/yqP1xPA2WY
🎟 https://t.co/zF6ZvQBwoR#PhilaUnite | pres. by @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/6TOaSkJgc9
The 76ers, however, were not the best they could be, blowing their 18-point lead. Embiid, who was in the locker room as well, went 0-for-12 after half-time. "Even before I went back to the locker room I felt like I didn't have it". He admitted that his knee was the reason of him leaving, and added that he will just to the best he can without wanting to explain himself.
Embiid had 17 points and 21 rebounds. "I've coached a lot of games where guys haven't had it all night but they're still your guys," coach Doc Rivers said. For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, while John Collins added 14 points and 12 rebounds. "This team never gives up, no matter what the score is," Young said. "I love the way we fight and I'm proud of our team tonight".