PHI Vs ATL Dream11: 76ers Vs Hawks Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) will be facing the Atlanta Hawks (ATL) for their upcoming NBA playoffs Round 2 Game 5. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 16, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 17, 5:00 AM IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here is a look at the PHI vs ATL Dream11 prediction and PHI vs ATL Dream11 team.

PHI vs ATL preview

With the series tied 2-2, the Philadelphia 76ers might be in a spot to lose their chance to play in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, with a game at home, they might regain their advantage. While they started the semifinals strong, the Atlanta Hawks have caught on with their recent 103-100 victory.

Joel Embiid, who went 0-for-12 in the second half, has been playing with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. Ben Simmons, on the other hand, only tried one shot after halftime. "I thought in the beginning of the game, when I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn't have it tonight," Embiid said.

The 76ers had a chance to take a lead, but Trae Young and the Hawks remained dominant on the court. Young played with a sore shoulder, which was taped. "He kind of gave me a look like he didn't know about it," Young said while talking about head coach Nate McMillan. "I told him ‘We're fine, we're good, let's go win'".

The 76ers, however, were not the best they could be, blowing their 18-point lead. Embiid, who was in the locker room as well, went 0-for-12 after half-time. "Even before I went back to the locker room I felt like I didn't have it". He admitted that his knee was the reason of him leaving, and added that he will just to the best he can without wanting to explain himself.

Embiid had 17 points and 21 rebounds. "I've coached a lot of games where guys haven't had it all night but they're still your guys," coach Doc Rivers said. For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, while John Collins added 14 points and 12 rebounds. "This team never gives up, no matter what the score is," Young said. "I love the way we fight and I'm proud of our team tonight".

PHI vs ATL injury report

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter – Out, knee

Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles

Trae Young – Day to day

Brandon Goodwin – Out for the season

Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green – Out, calf

PHI vs ATL Dream11 team

PHI vs ATL Dream11 predicted lineups

Philadelphia 76ers – Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle

Atlanta Hawks – Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Solomon Hill, Clint Capela

PHI vs ATL Dream11 team top picks

Philadelphia 76ers – Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris

Atlanta Hawks – Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins

Note: The above PHI vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHI vs ATL game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: AP)