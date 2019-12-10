PHI Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will play each other on Thursday, December 11, 6:30 AM IST (Wednesday, December 10, 8:00 PM local time). The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The Sixers are at a 17-7 win-loss record in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets are at 14-7 in the Western Conference. You can play the PHI vs DEN game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs DEN Dream11 prediction, squad details, injury updates and player performances.

PHI vs DEN player performances

Jamal Murray is leading the Nuggets with an average of 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Nikola Jokic (16.1 ppg), Will Barton (14.2 ppg), Paul Millsap (13 ppg) and Gary Harris (10.6 ppg) have also been playing well. Joel Embiid is the Sixers' top scorer with 21.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.2 ppg average. Josh Richardson (16.1 ppg), Ben Simmons (14.3 ppg) and Al Horford (13.9 ppg) have also performed well.

PHI vs DEN injury update

Currently, the Nuggets have not listed any player as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming PHI vs DEN game. The Sixers' Josh Richardson is listed as questionable for the game due to his hamstring injury. Jonah Bolden has been sidelined for the game.

PHI vs DEN Squad details

Philadelphia 76ers squad: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

Denver Nuggets squad: Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

PHI vs DEN Dream11 Team and prediction

Point-guards: Jamal Murray (VC), Ben Simmons

Shooting-guards: Gary Harris

Small-forwards: Tobias Harris

Power-forwards: Al Horford

Centre: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid (C)

Philadelphia 76ers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The PHI vs DEN Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

