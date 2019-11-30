PHI Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Philidelphia 76ers will take on Indiana Pacers in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can also play the PHI vs IND game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs IND Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

PHI vs IND preview

Philadelphia 76ers are currently ranked 5th on the points table with 13 wins and 6 losses. After 4 consecutive wins, they lost to Toronto Raptors by the score of 96-101 in their recent game. However, they bounced back with wins against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks by the scores of 97-91 and 101-95. The team would look to continue their winning momentum and win this game to move upwards on the points table.

Whereas Indiana Pacers takes the 6th place on the points table with 12 wins and 6 losses. Their 4 consecutive wins were against the teams Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz by the scores of 115-86, 111-106, 126-114 and 121-102 respectively. Their recent 105-104 overtime win against Atlanta Hawks was their fifth in a row. The Pacers can win this game against 76ers and jump above them on the points table.

PHI vs IND teams

Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Haywood Highsmith, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Christ Koumadje, Isaiah Miles, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle

Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze, Amida Brimah, Malcolm Brogdon, JaKeenan Gant, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, TJ McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, TJ Warren, CJ Wilcox

PHI vs IND Dream11 team

Point-guards: Ben Simmons (Captain)

Shooting-guards: Josh Richardson

Small-forwards: Tobias Harris, James Ennis III, TJ Warren

Power-forwards: Al Horford (Vice-Captain), TJ Leaf

Centre: Joel Embiid

PHI vs IND Dream11 prediction

Philadelphia will be the favourites to win the game.

Note - The PHI vs IND Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.