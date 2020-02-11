PHI VS LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns on Wednesday, February 12, 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday, February 11 4:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The 76ers currently have a 33-21 win-loss record and are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Clippers have won 37 and lost 16 games. Fans can also play the PHI vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs LAC Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Paul George follows with a 22.6 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.3 points per game. Joel Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer with 22.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.1 ppg average. Josh Richardson (14.4 ppg), Ben Simmons (16.8 ppg) and Al Horford (12.1 ppg) have also performed well.
Clippers' Patrick Beverley is out of the upcoming game. No Sixers player is listed as injured or questionable for the upcoming game.
