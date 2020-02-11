PHI VS LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns on Wednesday, February 12, 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday, February 11 4:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The 76ers currently have a 33-21 win-loss record and are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Clippers have won 37 and lost 16 games. Fans can also play the PHI vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs LAC Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

PHI vs LAC Dream11: Player performances

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Paul George follows with a 22.6 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.3 points per game. Joel Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer with 22.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.1 ppg average. Josh Richardson (14.4 ppg), Ben Simmons (16.8 ppg) and Al Horford (12.1 ppg) have also performed well.

PHI vs LAC Dream11 team injury updates

Clippers' Patrick Beverley is out of the upcoming game. No Sixers player is listed as injured or questionable for the upcoming game.

PHI vs LAC Dream11 squads

PHI vs LAC Dream11 team squad – LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

PHI vs LAC Dream11 team squad – Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

PHI vs LAC Dream11 team

Point-guards: A Burks, Landry Shamet

Shooting-guards: Furkan Korkmaz

Small-forwards: Kawhi Leonard (SP)

Power-forwards: Al Horford

Centre: Joel Embiid, Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell

PHI vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Clippers start as favourites to win.

Note - The PHI vs LAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

