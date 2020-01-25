PHI Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns on Sunday, January 26, 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, January 25 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The Suns currently have a 29-17 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Lakers are currently leading the West with a 36-9 record. Fans can also play the PHI vs LAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs LAL Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

PHI vs LAL player performances

Joel Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.3 ppg average. Josh Richardson (15 ppg), Ben Simmons (16 ppg) and Al Horford (12.5 ppg) have also performed well. Anthony Davis is currently Lakers' top scorer with an average of 26.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and a career-high 10.8 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points per game.

PHI vs LAL Dream11 injury updates

Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson are sidelined due to their injuries. Lakers McGee and Davis are listed as questionable for the upcoming PHI vs LAL game. Rajon Rondo and Kuzma are listed as probables.

PHI vs LAL Dream11 teams

PHI vs LAL Dream11 team squad – Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

PHI vs LAL Dream11 team squad – Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

PHI vs LAL Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: Alex Caruso, Ben Simmons

Shooting-guards: Avery Bradley, Furkan Korkmaz

Small-forwards: LeBron James (SP), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power-forwards: Tobias Harris

Centre: Dwight Howard

PHI vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Lakers start as favourites to win.

Note - The PHI vs LAL Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

