PHI Vs MIA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Philidelphia 76ers will face Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center in Philidelphia on Wednesday night, December 18 (Thursday, December 19, 5:30 AM IST). 76ers will look to win the game and move ahead on the points table. Keep reading for the PHI vs MIA Dream11 team predictions, top picks and a comprehensive game preview.

PHI vs MIA preview

Philadelphia 76ers are currently placed at the 2nd spot in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with 20 wins and 8 losses. In the last ten games, 76ers have 8 wins and 2 losses. In the last 5 games, 76ers have four wins and one loss. The match against Heat will be a tough one since Heat is in good form. 76ers will have to play well to take the win in this game.

Miami Heat occupies the 4th place in the same conference's standings. They have so far won 19 games and lost 8 games. In the last 10 games, they have 7 wins and 3 losses. After losing to Los Angeles Lakers by 110-113, they won the next game against Dallas Mavericks by 122-118. They have to win this game to jump up to 3rd in the standings.

PHI vs MIA Dream11 squads

Philadelphia 76ers squad: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Haywood Highsmith, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Christ Koumadje, Isaiah Miles, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle

Miami Heat squad: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters, Justice Winslow

PHI vs MIA Dream11 team

Point-guards: Ben Simmons (Captain)

Shooting-guards: Jimmy Butler (Vice-Captain), Josh Richardson

Small-forwards: Justice Winslow, Tobias Harris

Power-forwards: Al Horford

Centre: Kyle O'Quinn, Meyers Leonard

PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction

Miami Heat are favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.