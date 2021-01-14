PHI Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
The Philadephia 76ers (PHI) and the Miami Heat (MIA) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, January 14 at 7:00 PM EST (Friday, January 15 at 5:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is our PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction, top picks and PHI vs MIA Dream11 team.
Philadephia 76ers are currently at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. Joel Embiid and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing four. Miami Heat, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 4-5. Surprisingly, their most recent loss came from the hands of 76ers on Wednesday (137-134). Gabe Vincent’s squad will enter the Wells Fargo Center with a new game plan, looking to take revenge.
Tony Bradley, Seth Curry, Joel Embiid, Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Joe, Furkan Korkmaz, Dakota Mathias, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed, Mike Scott, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle
Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Philadephia 76ers are the favourites to win the game.
Yet another remarkable performance from Joel Embiid.
