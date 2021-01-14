PHI Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Philadephia 76ers (PHI) and the Miami Heat (MIA) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, January 14 at 7:00 PM EST (Friday, January 15 at 5:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is our PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction, top picks and PHI vs MIA Dream11 team.

PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction: PHI vs MIA Dream11 team and preview

Philadephia 76ers are currently at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. Joel Embiid and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing four. Miami Heat, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 4-5. Surprisingly, their most recent loss came from the hands of 76ers on Wednesday (137-134). Gabe Vincent’s squad will enter the Wells Fargo Center with a new game plan, looking to take revenge.

PHI vs MIA live: PHI vs MIA schedule

US date and time: Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

PHI vs MIA starting lineups: Squad list

PHI vs MIA game prediction: Philadephia 76ers squad

Tony Bradley, Seth Curry, Joel Embiid, Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Joe, Furkan Korkmaz, Dakota Mathias, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed, Mike Scott, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle

PHI vs MIA game prediction: Miami Heat squad

Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent

PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Philadephia 76ers: T Maxey, Danny Green, Joel Embiid

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Kelly Olynyk

PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction: PHI vs MIA Dream11 team

Point Guards: T Maxey

Shooting Guards: Tyler Herro, Shake Milton

Small Forwards: Duncan Robinson, Danny Green (PP)

Power Forwards: Kelly Olynyk

Centres: Joel Embiid (SP), Dwight Howard

PHI vs MIA live: PHI vs MIA match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Philadephia 76ers are the favourites to win the game.

🎙️ 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚂𝙲𝙾𝙾𝙿 | 𝟶𝟷.𝟷𝟹.𝟸𝟷



Yet another remarkable performance from Joel Embiid.



Listen & subscribe now. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 13, 2021

Note: The PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction and PHI vs MIA match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHI vs MIA Dream11 team and PHI vs MIA match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Miami Heat/ Twitter