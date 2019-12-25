PHI VS MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Injury Updates From The NBA

Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will play against each other on Thursday, December 26, 1:00 AM IST at the Wells Fargo Center (Wednesday, December 25, 3:30 PM EST). You can play the PHI vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs MIL Dream11 predictions, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

PHI vs MIL Dream11 preview

Philadelphia 76ers are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference. They have played 32 games in total of which they have won 22 games and lost 10 so far in the NBA season. Their last game was against the Detroit Pistons which they won 125-109. 76ers will look to continue their winning run and make their way up the points table.

Milwaukee Bucks are on the top of the points table in the Eastern Conference. They have played 31 games in total of which they have won 27 and lost 4 so far in the NBA season. Their last game against Indiana Pacers was a blowout which they won 117-89. Bucks will look to continue their winning run and maintain their position at the top.

PHI vs MIL Dream11 squad

PHI vs MIL Dream11 squad: Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Haywood Highsmith, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Christ Koumadje, Isaiah Miles, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle

PHI vs MIL Dream11 squad: Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

PHI vs MIA Dream11 team

Point-guard: Ben Simmons

Shooting-guard: Josh Richardson, Donte Di Vincenzo

Small Forward: Al Horford

Power-forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton

Centre: Joel Embiid

PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks will be favourite to win the match

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.