Phil Jackson 'Understands' Donald Trump, Blames Media For Knicks Failure

NBA great Phil Jackson has admitted that he has a better understanding of former US President Donald Trump thanks to the way he was treated by the New York sports media. Jackson, who won 11 NBA championships as a coach, was fired as Knicks president four years ago and the 75-year-old has opened up on why his leadership tenure in New York was a flop. Jackson complained of a media contingent that “was decidedly against the organisation and they were looking for whatever they can do to throw aspersions.”

Phil Jackson Knicks tenure as president: NBA great spills the beans on Knicks failure

Jackson won two NBA titles as a player during his time with the Knicks and in 2014, returned to the Eastern Conference side as president of the team. He signed a five-year contract worth $60 million with the Knicks. However, Jackson has recently claimed that he was grateful when June 28, 2017, arrived, the day team owner James Dolan fired him with around $24 million remaining on his deal.

While speaking on the podcast The Curious Leader with Coby Karl, Jackson opened up about his time at Madison Square Garden and compared it to that of Donald Trump's tenure in the White House. "I kind of understand what Trump had to live with probably for his first three-and-a-half years in office with the media," said Jackson. Jackson also referred to one incident in which he tweeted about being unable to change a leopard's spots, a reference to Michael Graham, a former player he coached in the Continental Basketball Association.

Phil Jackson takes aim at media for Carmelo Anthony controversy

Much like Donald Trump’s time in the White House, Phil Jackson’s tenure as president of the New York Knicks ended in shame. Notably, Jackson revealed on the podcast that the media misinterpreted his tweet as a statement about Carmelo Anthony and it eventually caused a ruckus. "It was roundly made a racist remark, or whatever it was, that can be thrown into the mix. Carmelo's agent was upset about it ... I made this statement, and it was just one of those things that created a firestorm," explained Jackson.

Under Jackson, the Knicks' best record was a 32-50 mark in the 2015-16 season. The team still has not posted a winning record in the wake of his tenure. However, the Knicks are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference standings, with 23 wins and 22 defeats this season.

Image Credits - AP