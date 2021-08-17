Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid Finalise 4-year, $196 Million Supermax Contract Extension

Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for a contract extension with their star center Joel Embiid for four years in a $196 million deal, as per reports by ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne. Joel Embiid’s current contract with the Sixers will come to an end in 2023. He is already set to make $65 million during the final two years of his current contract. Representing himself in the contract negotiations, Embiid became eligible for the extension this summer. He finished second in MVP voting after scoring at an average of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds in the 51 matches he played during the 2020-21 regular-season games.

Joel Hans Embiid is a Cameroonian professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). His current contract with the sixers has a player option for the final year. However, the contract doesn’t protect the Sixers if any injury occurs to Embiid’s lower back or feet. Embiid has been conscious about not affecting these parts of his body as they have already stalled his career in the 2017-18 NBA season. He missed the longest stretch of 11 games this season due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

27-year-old Embiid has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia 76ers after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2014. He averages 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds while leading the Sixers to the playoffs in the past four seasons. His extension will begin in 2023-23 and is projected to get a $124.95 million salary cap for the season.

Joel Hans Embiid, a professional basketball player from Cameroon plays for the Philadelphia 76ers in the National Basketball Association(NBA). He started playing at the college level for Kansas Jayhawks before getting drafted by the Sixers in 2014. His debut at the NBA was delayed by two years until 2017, owing to multiple foot and knee injuries. He received his first call for the NBA All-Star Game in 2018 and became the first Philadelphia player to get selected as an All-Star starter since Allen Iverson in the 2009-10 season. Embiid has made four All-Star selections till now.

Image Source: Joel Embiid- Instagram