Philadelphia 76ers Vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India And US?

The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Tuesday night at the iconic Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on November 10.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 1:30 AM BST on November 10.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks team news

Philadelphia 76ers' injury updates:

Danny Green: Hamstring Injury

Isaiah Joe: COVID

Ben Simmons: Personal Reasons

Tobias Harris: COVID

Grant Riller: Knee Surgery

Milwaukee Bucks' injury updates:

Brook Lopez: Back Injury

Khris Middleton: COVID

Donte DiVincenzo: Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted line-ups

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey

Shooting Guard: Seth Curry

Small Forward: Furkan Korkmaz

Power Forward: Georges Niang

Center: Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen

Small Forward: Pat Connaughton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Bobby Portis