Philadelphia 76ers Vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India And US?

The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Tuesday night at the iconic Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on November 10.
Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in India, the US and the UK.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.
UK fans wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 1:30 AM BST on November 10.
Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.
Danny Green: Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Joe: COVID
Ben Simmons: Personal Reasons
Tobias Harris: COVID
Grant Riller: Knee Surgery
Brook Lopez: Back Injury
Khris Middleton: COVID
Donte DiVincenzo: Ankle Injury
Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey
Shooting Guard: Seth Curry
Small Forward: Furkan Korkmaz
Power Forward: Georges Niang
Center: Joel Embiid
Point Guard: Jrue Holiday
Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen
Small Forward: Pat Connaughton
Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Centre: Bobby Portis