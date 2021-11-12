Philadelphia 76ers Vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game Online

Philadelphia 76ers are all set to face Toronto Raptors in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday. The Raptors head into this match, looking to end their three-game losing streak having lost to the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brooklyn Nets by 100-109, 111-102, 102-116 respectively. At the same time, the 76ers head into the game looking for a comeback win after losing to New York Knicks 96-103 on November 9.

In the NBA 2021-22 points table, Philadelphia 76ers currently find themselves at the fourth position in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and four losses. Raptors are placed ninth in the points table with six wins and six losses. Heading into the match, in the absence of Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz along with Paul Reed is expected to shine for the 76ers, while Precious Achiuwa, with Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, would be crucial for the Raptors to win the match.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the 76ers vs Raptors match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start at 5:30 AM IST on Friday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the 76ers vs Raptors match by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels on their TV. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of the NBA by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM on Thursday in the UK.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the 76ers vs Raptors match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel. The live streaming of the match would be available on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM on Friday in the UK.

