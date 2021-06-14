Phoenix Suns Locker Room Breaks Into WILD PARTY After Reaching Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns completed their series sweep over the Denver Nuggets after they managed to beat the Nuggets 125-118 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. This victory sends the Suns to their first Conference finals since 2010. The Suns are coached by Monty Williams who has completely changed their game, glimpses of which were seen in their 8-0 run in the bubble. When asked about his hug with Chris Paul after the game, Monty said, “In the darkest moment of my life Chris was there, in one of the highlights of my career he is there. So I am grateful to god for him and all of the other guys.”

Phoenix Suns celebrations

The celebrations began in Denver as Phoenix made a statement by sweeping the team led by MVP Nikola Jokic in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Torrey Craig went live on Instagram showing the celebrations in the Suns' dressing room. Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne were seen dancing in the video. When asked about how the morale was in the dressing room after the victory, D-Book said, "We were hyped, Chris was saying before the series that he had never beaten anybody 4-0. I don't know the last time the Suns have been in the Western Conference Finals but tonight is one of the nights we will celebrate and then we wake up tomorrow and we are onto either Clippers or Utah, just paying attention to those games."

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Once again it was Devin Booker and Chris Paul who led the team to victory as the backcourt duo combined for 71 points in Game 4 of the series. They got brilliant support from the rest of the team, as has been the case for them throughout the NBA Playoffs 2021. Players like Torrey Craig, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne have been a key part of the Suns' brilliant run of form this season. Chris Paul was once again phenomenal as he scored 37 points on the night while shooting 73% from the field. He is only in his 2nd Western Conference final and this time he has a big chance to win that elusive championship that has been missing from his career.

.@DevinBook and @CP3 become the first Suns teammates to each score 30+ in a playoff game since @SteveNash and @Amareisreal in 2005. pic.twitter.com/UnWN3uabbs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 14, 2021

The Denver Nuggets showed resilience but it did not pay off as they fell short of completing their comeback. Jokic's exit in the 3rd quarter made things even difficult for them. The MVP got ejected after a flagrant foul and left the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr combined for 45 points but that was not enough as theri defense could not stop the offensive firepower of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Injuries hampered the Nuggets' season this year and they will be hoping to come back stronger next term after an exit in the semis.

Western Conference finals date

If the Utah vs Clippers series ends in 7 games

Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/ Clippers

Tuesday, June 22

Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/Clippers

Thursday, June 24

Game 3: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/ Clippers

Saturday, June 26

Game 4: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/ Clippers

Monday, June 28

Game 5: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/ Clippers

Wednesday, June 30

Game 6: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/ Clippers

Friday, July 2

Game 7: Phoenix Suns vs Utah/Clippers

Sunday, July 4

Image Credits: AP