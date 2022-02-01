Phoenix Suns Vs Brooklyn Nets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Phoenix Suns are up against Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Footprint Center on Tuesday night, local time.

The Suns play their home match on the back of a four-game winning streak at the Footprint Center with a win/loss record of 40-9 in the current NBA season. At the same time, the Nets head into the match with a record of 29-20, alongside the record of 17-7 while travelling.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets, NBA 2021-22 match: Team Preview

The home team for Tuesday’s match-up is currently riding high on a 10-match winning streak in the league, and defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 115-110 in their previous match. At the same time, the Nets will be hoping to end their four-match losing streak, having lost to the Golden State Warriors 110-106 in their last encounter.

The Nets are currently placed sixth in the Eastern Conference points table with 29 wins and 20 defeats, while the Suns currently lead the Western Conference standings with 40 wins and nine defeats.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets, NBA 2021-22 match: Team News and Injury Report

This is the second time in the current season that both teams will be against each other, as the Suns won 113-107 against Nets on November 28. Meanwhile, Devin Booker is currently averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for the Suns and he is expected to be a key player in Tuesday’s match. On the other hand, Kevin Durant is scoring 29.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets in the 2021-22 season. However, Durant is slated to miss the match due to his knee injury.

Alongside Durant, Joe Harris will miss the match for the Nets due to his ankle injury, while James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge’s participation is not yet certain. Paul Millsap will also sit out due to personal reasons. For the Suns, Abdel Nader, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, and Cameron Payne will miss the match due to injuries. Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton are uncertain to participate in the match.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets, NBA 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Suns and Nets by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of Rs 1,499, or a monthly fee of Rs 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM on Tuesday in the US and at 3:00 AM on Wednesday in the UK.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets, NBA 2021-22 match: Predicted Starting Line-ups

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5: Point Guard – Patty Mills, Shooting Guard – Kyrie Irving, Small Forward – DeAndre’ Bembry, Power Forward – Kessler Edwards, Center – Nic Claxton

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5: Point Guard – Chris Paul, Shooting Guard – Devin Booker, Small Forward – Mikal Bridges, Power Forward – Cameron Johnson, Center – Bismack Biyombo

(Image: @suns/@brooklynnets/Instagram)