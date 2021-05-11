Phoenix Suns Vs Golden State Warriors: NBA Preview, Prediction And Playoffs Chances

Quick links:
On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the Golden State Warriors will take on the top-seeded Phoenix Suns on a three-game winning streak. The Warriors are currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference, most certainly playing in the play-in tournament preceding the traditional playoffs.
The Suns, on the other hand, lost their last game vs the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has been consistent this season, securing their first playoff spot in decades. Booker led the team with 21 points, Mikal Bridges adding 15 points.
WAAARRRIIIOOORSSSS pic.twitter.com/8NPo1smVMD— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 11, 2021
The Warriors, on their end, have been maintaining momentum, determined to keep their spot on the points table. "It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open," coach Steve Kerr said after their win over the Utah Jazz.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
This will be the third time the two teams will play this season. One encounter was in January, and one in March, the Suns winning both of them. The last times two teams faced each other, Curry was sidelined, Andrew Wiggins leading the team.