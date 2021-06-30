Phoenix Suns Vs LA Clippers Game 6 Prediction, Injury Report And Preview

The Phoenix Suns are one game away from eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers from the Western Conference Finals. While the team had a chance to close out the series, Paul George dominated the court, saving the Clippers from elimination. Now, the Clippers will look to even out the series as Kawhi Leonard sits out another game.

"We thrive in this moment," Clippers forward Paul George said. "We come together even more so in these moments. This team is just made up of toughness, all across the roster. We're going to give it everything we got and we'll live with the results". On Wednesday night, George will be expected to step up once again.

On the other hand, Phoenix head coach Monty Williams is aware of their shortcomings, calling them unacceptable. "The desperation has to be there. That's the deal," Williams said. "Just because you have a lead in the series doesn't mean you can show up and they're going to give it to you. We have to understand that, and I think we do now. We will be better when we show up the next time we play". He added that the Clippers were consistent, which in the end won them their game.

Booker, with a broken nose, had 31 points for his team – not enough vs George's attack. "They came out, they punched us in the face to start the game and I think we showed it at spots," Booker said. "But they're not going to go away easily, so we have to be locked in from beginning to end".

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, and many believed the series was already lost. George, having redeemed himself with his playoff performance this season, was the star of the show as he dropped 41 points. George has been tackling criticism for months, which started after his performance last season.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Game 6 prediction

The Phoenix Suns will beat the Los Angeles Clippers and secure the Suns vs Clippers Western Conference finals series.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers stream details: How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports in India. Fans in India can also buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 20, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, July 1, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns NBA channel (the USA only) – ESPN

Suns vs Clippers injury report

Phoenix Suns

No reported injuries as of now.

Los Angeles Clippers

Ivica Zubac – Questionable, knee

Kawhi Leonard – Out, knee

Serge Ibaka – Out, back

Suns vs Clippers head to head record

Before the NBA playoffs 2021 began, the teams faced each other thrice during the regular season. The Clippers won the first two games, while the Suns won the last one. The teams last met during the playoffs in 2006 during the Western Conference Semifinals, the Suns winning 4-3.

