PHX Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

Phoenix Suns will play against Denver Nuggets in the NBA on Monday evening. The game will be played at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Let us look at the PHX vs DEN Dream11 Match preview, top picks, team news and other details of the game.

Also Read | PHX Vs MIN Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

PHX vs DEN game preview

Denver Nuggets have won 19 games, while suffering defeat on 8 occasions. They are placed third on the points table of the Western Conference standings. Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, are placed 11th in the points table, with 11 wins and 18 defeats.

PHX vs DEN match schedule

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Denver

Date: Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Time: 7.30 am (IST)

PHX vs DEN Dream11 top picks

Jamal Murray is leading the charts for Denver Nuggets with 17.9 points per game. Nikola Jokic follows with an average of 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Devin Booker averages 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for Phoenix Suns.

Also Read | LeBron James Issues Powerful Message In Epic 'Humble Beginnings' Nike Commercial

PHX vs DEN squads

Phoenix Suns: Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton

Also Read | Stephen Curry's Leaked Nude Photos Are Completely Fake, Claims Warriors Insider

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

PHX vs DEN Dream11 Team

Point-guards: Jamal Murray (Vice-Captain)

Shooting-guards: Devin Booker (C), Gary Harris

Small-forwards: Will Barton

Power-forwards: Frank Kaminsky, Torrey Craig

Centre: Nikola Jokic, Aron Baynes

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal And Adam Sandler Goof Around On NBA Talk Show

PHX vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

Denver Nuggets are the favourites in the game against Phoenix Suns.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.