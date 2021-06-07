PHX Vs DEN Dream11: Suns Vs Nuggets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be facing the Denver Nuggets (DEN) for their upcoming NBA playoffs Round 2 Game 1. The game is scheduled on Monday, June 7, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 8, 7:30 AM IST) at the Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona. Here is a look at the PHX vs DEN Dream11 prediction and PHX vs DEN Dream11 team.

PHX vs DEN preview

As the first round in the Western Conference is done, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic will lock heads in the playoffs, both emerged as star players this season. While the Suns beat the defending champions, the Nuggets eliminated the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers for their Round 2 spot.

"It certainly is cool to beat the defending champs, for sure," Suns head coach Monty Williams said. "But you can only hold onto that for so long, and now you have to move towards another worthy opponent". Booker had 29.7 points per game in the series, and has eight three-pointers in his 47-point Game 6.

"I was just locked in, to be completely honest," Booker said. "We wanted to end it on their home court".

Jokic and the Nuggets, on the other hand, have somewhat avoided a Game 7 vs Portland. Jokic scored 26 points, while averaging 33 points per game. "Nobody can take the fight out of us," Jokic said. "We will just go out there and fight and that's what we have been doing. We're never going to quit. Quit is not in our vocabulary".

While they play without Murray, they are now also without Will Barton. "I love our team. I love every player in that locker room, one through 17," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "We continue to find ways to win. Last year, this year, people don't realize what we're missing right now with injuries, so I couldn't be more proud of a group of players that I truly love coaching every single day".

Injury report

Phoenix Suns

Ty-Shon Alexander – Day-to-day

Abdel Nader – Out

Denver Nuggets

PJ Dozier – Out, groin

Will Barton – Out

Jamal Murray – Out

PHX vs DEN Dream11 predicted lineups

Phoenix Suns – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Brides, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Denver Nuggets – Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

PHX vs DEN Dream11 team

PHX vs DEN Dream11 team top picks

Phoenix Suns – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder

Denver Nuggets – Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon

Note: The above PHX vs DEN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHX vs DEN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

