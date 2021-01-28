PHX Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Game Preview

The Phoenix Suns (PHX) and the Golden State Warriors (GSW) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday night, January 28, at 10:00 PM EST (Friday, January 29 at 8:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is our PHX vs GSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and PHX vs GSW Dream11 team.

PHX vs GSW Dream11 prediction: PHX vs GSW Dream11 team and preview

The Golden State Warriors are currently at the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. Stephen Curry and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing eight. The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 8-8.

PHX vs GSW live: PHX vs GSW schedule

US date and time: Thursday, January 28, at 10:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 29 at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

PHX vs GSW starting lineups: Rosters

PHX vs GSW Dream11: Phoenix Suns roster

Ty-Shon Alexander, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Jae Crowder, Langston Galloway, Cameron Johnson, Damian Jones, Frank Kaminsky, E'Twaun Moore, Abdel Nader, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, Dario Saric, Jalen Smith

PHX vs GSW Dream11: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman.

PHX vs GSW starting lineups: Top picks

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins

PHX vs GSW Dream11 prediction: PHX vs GSW Dream11 team

Point Guards: Stephen Curry (SP)

Shooting Guards: Devin Booker

Small Forwards: Cameron Johnson, Kent Bazemore

Power Forwards: Jae Crowder, Eric Paschall

Centres: Deandre Ayton, Kevon Looney

PHX vs GSW live: PHX vs GSW match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Golden State Warriors are the favourites to win the game.

Rook really dunked from THAT far off two feet 🤯



Dunk of the Night || @Kia pic.twitter.com/Wvr4lgOvE4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2021

Note: The PHX vs GSW Dream11 prediction and PHX vs GSW match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHX vs GSW Dream11 team and PHX vs GSW match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

