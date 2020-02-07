PHX Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Phoenix Suns will go head-to-head against Houston Rockets in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 7:30 AM IST. Phoenix Suns are placed on the twelfth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-31 in the 51 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Houston Rockets are at the fourth spot of the standings. They have a win-loss record of 33-18 in the 51 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Scotiabank Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHX vs HOU game schedule

Venue: Scotiabank Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

Date: February 7, 2020 (February 8 according to Indian timings)

Time: 9:00 PM ET (Friday), 7:30 AM IST (Saturday)

PHX vs HOU Dream11 Squads

Phoenix Suns squad: Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric

Houston Rockets squad: James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

PHX vs HOU Dream11 top picks

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House

PHX vs HOU Dream11 team

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: James Harden (SP), Devin Booker

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges, Danuel House

Power Forward: Kelly Oubre Jr., Dario Saric

Centre: P. J. Tucker

PHX vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Houston Rockets start as favourites to win the game.

PHX vs HOU Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

