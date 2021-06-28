PHX vs LAC Dream11: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers Team, Prediction and Top Picks

Phoenix Suns [PHX] will lock horns with Los Angeles Clippers [LAC] in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. This game will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena and is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM [Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at the PHX vs LAC Dream11 team, top picks and PHX vs LAC Dream11 prediction.

PHX vs LAC Game preview

After emerging victorious in the low scoring Game 4, Phoenix Suns will be high on confidence as they come home to possibly close out the series. Deandre Ayton played phenomenally well for the Suns as he scored 19 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in the last game. His performance in the Playoffs has been nothing but amazing and the Suns will be hoping that the young centre continues his dominant display in the postseason. Devin Booker has been quiet in the last couple of games, he even went 0-5 from three-point range in Game 4, but he will be coming into the game with hopes of a big night on Monday, to help the franchise reach their first NBA Finals since 1993.

What a way to start the game! pic.twitter.com/pDGZ88NQeh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 27, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers have always shown up when they have had their back against the walls. They have turned around a 2-0 deficit two times already this year and now being 3-1 down it is going to be tough, but the Clippers are well equipped to overcome such situations. The Clippers have looked solid in this series, but lack of scoring in crunch situations has hampered their performance in this series. Paul George scored 23 points in Game 4, but he once again missed a crucial free throw that could have potentially changed the game. He has been brilliant in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and has also got a lot of help from Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann, which has helped the team get to this stage.

PHX vs LAC Probable lineup

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikel Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

PHX vs LAC Dream11 top picks

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Chris Paul

Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann

PHX vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Chris Paul, Reggie Jackson

Shooting Guards: Paul George, Devin Booker

Small Forward: Terrance Mann

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Centres: DeAndre Ayton, Ivica Zubac

PHX vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers have shown great poise, playing without their superstar player Kwhi Leonard. In his absence, it has been Paul George who has taken over the responsibility of the team and although there have been a few clutch misses, he has been impressive and we can expect a big night from the 7-time all-star on Monday. Patrick Beverley has been successful in defending Devin Booker, and it looks like the Clippers will once again assign Beverley with the Booker assignment. Considering all of that, we predict a win for the Clippers in Game 5 of the WCF.

Note: The above-given PHX vs LAC Dream11 prediction and the PHX vs LAC Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players in the team will not guarantee success.

