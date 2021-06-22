PHX vs LAC Dream11: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers Top Picks, Team and Prediction

Phoenix Suns [PHX] will take on Los Angeles Clippers [LAC] in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The game will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena and is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at PHX vs LAC Dream11 team, top picks and PHX vs LAC Dream11 prediction.

FOUR TEAMS REMAIN! 🏆



The @Suns win Game 1 and the @ATLHawks win Game 7 and advance in Sunday's #NBAPlayoffs action!



TUESDAY ⤵️

9pm/et, ESPN: LAC (0-1) PHX, Game 2



WEDNESDAY ⤵️

8:30pm/et, TNT: ATL (0-0) MIL, Game 1 pic.twitter.com/l9D2OJWHfY — NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2021

PHX vs LAC Game Preview

Devin Booker was once again the star of the night for the Suns as he scored 40 points on the night while shooting at a 51.7% efficiency, which steered the Suns to a 120-114 win over the Clippers. DeAndre Ayton was dominant in the paint and he made full use of his size to torment the Clippers, small-ball lineup. Jae Crowder continued his relentless effort on defense as he did not let any Clipper player score easily, while also managing to score 13 points on the night. The Suns are faced with the huge challenge of playing without Chris Paul who is out due to the League's Health and Saftey protocol, but they will have to continue playing with the same intensity they have been throughout the season if they want to get the better out of the Clippers who look solid this year.

Yesterday, @DevinBook became the 4th player to lead both teams outright in points, rebounds and assists in a Conference/Division Finals game.



He joins



- LeBron James

- Larry Bird

- Bill Russell



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/DAJ9pvreph — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 21, 2021

Paul George has been phenomenal in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, and he once again proved it as he racked 34 points in Game 1. The Clippers have been relentless this season and they will be hoping to continue the same against Phoenix. Playing without their star player, the Clippers' second unit along with players like Reggie Jackson and Nicholas Batum have really stepped up to help the team reach its first Conference Finals. A win here would be a big positive for the Clippers as the series heads to LA for Games 3 and 4 and a win on the road would be vital moving ahead in the series.

PHX vs LAC lineups

Phoenix Suns: Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikel Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum

PHX vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guard: Reggie Jackson

Shooting Guards: Paul George [PP], Devin Booker[SP]

Small Forward: Terrance Mann, Torrey Craig

Power Forwards: Marcus Morris, Cameron Johnson

Centre: DeAndre Ayton

PHX vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers have shown a lot of resilience in these Playoffs and with PG13 playing the way he is, we predict a win for the Clippers over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Image Credits: AP