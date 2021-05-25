PHX Vs LAL Dream11: Phoenix Suns Vs LA Lakers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will lock horns against the Phoenix Suns (PHX) in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs. The game will be played at the Talking Stick Arena Resort and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 26. Here's a look at the PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks for the same.

PHX vs LAL preview

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the top-performing teams in the NAB this season and narrowly missed out on the top seed to the Utah Jazz. The Suns nonetheless lived up to their billing in game 1 of their playoff clash against the Los Angeles Lakers, clinching a deserved 99-90 win. Devin Booker top-scored with a staggering 34 points, with DeAndre Ayton providing him with great support, chipping in with a double-double.

For the defending champions, LeBron James put in a double-double performance, but it wasn't enough to inspire the team to victory. The Lakers will need a lot more from Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond & co. if they have to make a comeback, with Phoenix favourites to clinch a 2-0 lead in the series.

Short memory. Game 2 on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/dBAZK1GdvM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 23, 2021

PHX vs LAL injury and availability news

The Phoenix Suns have the entirety of their roster available for the series and Monty Williams will be counting on all his troops as he looks to get the better of the Lakers. Frank Vogel meanwhile has had a host of injury problems this season and saw James and Davis make a timely return ahead of the playoffs. The star duo is still listed as day-to-day indicating that the two players are yet to get back to their physical best, but the Lakers will nonetheless be counting on them to fire in all cylinders.

PHX vs LAL predicted line-ups

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers: Denis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond

PHX vs LAL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Denis Schroder

Shooting Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Devin Booker, Jevon Carter

Small Forward: LeBron James, Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Centre: Andre Drummond

PHX vs LAL Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Denis Schroder, Kenatvious Caldwell Pope

PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction

We predict the Phoenix Suns to claim a comfortable win over the defending champions and take a 2-0 lead in the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Note: The above PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction, PHX vs LAL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHX vs LAL Dream11 team and PHX vs LAL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Suns Twitter)