PHX Vs LAL Dream11: Phoenix Suns Vs LA Lakers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will lock horns against the Phoenix Suns (PHX) in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs. The game will be played at the Talking Stick Arena Resort and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 26. Here's a look at the PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks for the same.
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the top-performing teams in the NAB this season and narrowly missed out on the top seed to the Utah Jazz. The Suns nonetheless lived up to their billing in game 1 of their playoff clash against the Los Angeles Lakers, clinching a deserved 99-90 win. Devin Booker top-scored with a staggering 34 points, with DeAndre Ayton providing him with great support, chipping in with a double-double.
For the defending champions, LeBron James put in a double-double performance, but it wasn't enough to inspire the team to victory. The Lakers will need a lot more from Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond & co. if they have to make a comeback, with Phoenix favourites to clinch a 2-0 lead in the series.
The Phoenix Suns have the entirety of their roster available for the series and Monty Williams will be counting on all his troops as he looks to get the better of the Lakers. Frank Vogel meanwhile has had a host of injury problems this season and saw James and Davis make a timely return ahead of the playoffs. The star duo is still listed as day-to-day indicating that the two players are yet to get back to their physical best, but the Lakers will nonetheless be counting on them to fire in all cylinders.