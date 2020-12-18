PHX Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Preseason 2020-21 Game Preview

The Phoenix Suns will go up against Los Angeles Lakers, in an NBA preseason game. The PHX vs LAL match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST on December 19 (Friday, December 18 local time) from the Phoenix Suns Arena, Arizona. Here is our PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction, PHX vs LAL Dream11 team and PHX vs LAL Dream11 top picks.

PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The LA Lakers will close out their dominant preseason with a game against the Phoenix Suns. The reigning champions will hope to make it four out of four in Arizona and go into their first regular-season game against their fellow LA team, the LA Clippers on an unbeaten streak of four games - or five if you count the 2020 Finals. The Suns, on the other hand, will come into this game hoping to salvage at least one win in the preseason.

The Suns lost their first two preseason games against Utah Jazz by 105-119 and 92-111 scorelines respectively. They will also be vying to make their first playoffs since their 2009–10 conference finals run, which was brought to end by a 2-4 loss to the Lakers. After some major changes in the roster in the preseason, the Suns will be dependent on their trio of Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges to help them get on a winning track against one of the toughest opponents in the draw.

The LA Lakers meanwhile, will be coming into this game on the back of two successive wins over the LA Clippers and a win over the Suns. Finals MVP LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be expected to have much more time on the court for this encounter. They will also be bolstered by the addition of some big names like Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder in their offseason, further strengthening their bench strength.

PHX vs LAL predicted starting lineup

Phoenix Suns - Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Smith, DeAndre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma

PHX vs LAL Key Players

Phoenix Suns - Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, DeAndre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers - Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

PHX vs LAL Dream11 team

PG: Chris Paul, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SG: Devin Booker (VC), Talen Horton-Tucker

PF: Kyle Kuzma

SF: Mikal Bridges

C: DeAndre Ayton, LeBron James (C)

PHX vs LAL game prediction

According to our PHX vs LAL game prediction, the Los Angeles Lakers will win this game.

Note: The PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction and PHX vs LAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHX vs LAL Dream11 team, PHX vs LAL playing 8 and PHX vs LAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

